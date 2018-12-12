Catholic World News

Cardinal Turkson: What has happened to international hopes for respect for human rights?

December 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development delivered a brief address at a Vatican conference on human rights in the contemporary world.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!