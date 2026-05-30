Catholic World News

Outgoing US religious freedom commissioner highlights worsening global crisis

May 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The departing chairman of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom told EWTN News that the “situation for religious freedom in the world today is worse than it was when I came on the commission [in 2022], and certainly worse than it was a decade ago.”

Stephen Schneck lamented the worsening situation in India and China, the world’s two most populous nations.

Schneck said that India “is among the worst countries in the global community in regards to religious freedom from the analysis that has been done by the commission over the last decade or so.”

The plight of religious believers in China “gets worse and worse,” he added, and “itʼs not just limited to individuals. Weʼre talking about whole populations here—the Uyghur Muslims, the Tibetan Buddhists, Christians.”

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