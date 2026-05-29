Catholic World News

Pope Leo, Canada’s Prime Minister Carney discuss AI, peace

May 29, 2026

Pope Leo XIV and Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada spoke by phone this afternoon about artificial intelligence, four days after the publication of the encyclical Magnifica Humanitas (CWN article, analysis).

“The importance of developing artificial intelligence from an ethical perspective and with a human-centered approach was discussed,” according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office. “The conversation also touched upon questions of mutual interest at the regional and international levels, with particular reference to efforts in promoting peace, especially in the Middle East and in Ukraine.”

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