Catholic World News

Pontiff receives Spanish prime minister

May 28, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of Spain on May 27, ten days before the Pontiff’s apostolic journey to Spain begins.

Following the private audience, Prime Minister Sánchez met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

“During the course of the cordial talks held at the Secretariat of State, appreciation was expressed for the Holy Father’s upcoming Apostolic Journey, a sign of the good relations between the Holy See and Spain,” according to the statement. “Reference was then made to some matters of common interest, such as the need to foster fruitful dialogue between the local Church and the governing Authorities, as well as the various components of civil society, based on mutual respect and oriented towards the promotion of the common good.”

The statement concluded:

The conversation then turned to international issues, with particular reference to the repercussions of conflicts around the world, migration, the importance of multilateralism and respect for international law, as well as the urgent need for an ongoing commitment to peace.

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