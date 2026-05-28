Catholic World News

Abducted Nigerian parishioners freed after 3 months in captivity

May 28, 2026

» Continue to this story on Leadership News (Abuja)

CWN Editor's Note: The chancellor of the Diocese of Kafanchan, Nigeria, announced that all parishioners abducted on February 9 from Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Karku have been released.

Father Nathaniel Asuwaye, the parish priest, was released earlier this month.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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