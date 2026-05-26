Catholic World News

Leading Italian prelate sees new encyclical as ‘beacon of light’

May 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Italian Episcopal Conference hailed Pope Leo XIV’s new encyclical (CWN coverage) as “a precious gift, a beacon of light in the darkness of thought and violence that we sometimes feel around us.”

The document “spurs us on to make the common good, the universal destination of goods, subsidiarity, solidarity and social justice the principles of reference in an era in which the great challenge is to protect the human,” said Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, as he delivered a lengthy address to his brother bishops at their spring meeting in Rome.

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