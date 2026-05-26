Catholic World News

VP Vance calls Pope Leo’s AI warnings ‘profound’

May 26, 2026

» Continue to this story on NBC News

CWN Editor's Note: Vice President JD Vance praised Pope Leo XIV’s new encyclical (CWN coverage).

“What I read of it sounds very profound, and the sort of thing that you would expect and hope from a leader of the Church,” he said in an interview with NBC News. “The thing about morality is that the principles never change, but the way you apply those principles does, because the world changes, right?”

“You have to kind of rethink the entire Catholic social teaching in light of the new world that we live in,” the vice president added. “And I think that’s exactly what the Pope is trying to do. So I’m glad that he did it.”

In contrast, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum criticized the encyclical: he said that “I didn’t know that tech editorializing was part of the role of being Pope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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