Catholic World News

‘Ebola now strikes fear,’ Vatican newspaper warns

May 26, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In a prominent front page article in today’s edition, the Vatican newspaper warned that “Ebola now strikes fear.”

“In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, authorities are failing to effectively contain the spread of the epidemic,” L’Osservatore Romano warned. “Interminable lines of people suffering from high fever, hemorrhaging, and spasms form outside hospitals. Inside the wards, doctors and nurses work ceaselessly, hidden behind fogged-up visors and protective suits soaked with sweat.”

Staff journalist Francesco Citterich continued:

The Ebola epidemic, which began almost in total silence, is striking back with a brutal violence that terrifies the world, taking on, hour by hour, the increasingly concrete contours of a new global emergency.



The virus advances relentlessly, spreading at a speed that outpaces the authorities’ ability to contain it: it overwhelms isolated villages, infiltrates refugee camps, and reaches ever-more crowded cities. Health authorities speak openly of a situation spiraling out of control, as fears mount that the contagion is now slipping entirely from their grasp.

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