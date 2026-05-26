Catholic World News

Border bishops have ‘grave concerns’ about $72B immigration enforcement package

May 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Fourteen bishops, most of them from dioceses on the U.S.-Mexico border, expressed “grave concern” about legislation that would provide $72 billion in funding for immigration enforcement.

“As pastors, we remain troubled by how immigrants, the vast majority of whom have committed no crimes and have built equities in the country, have become targets for enforcement, with their God-given human dignity and human rights being violated on a daily basis,” the bishops wrote.

The letter from the 14 bishops followed an earlier letter from the president and migration committee chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“We reiterate that an enforcement-only approach to immigration can never meet the demands of the moral law, nor does such an approach truly support the welfare and prosperity of American communities,” Archbishop Paul Coakley and Bishop Brendan Cahill wrote on May 15.

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