Catholic World News

Philippine cardinal rips politician’s defense of drug war

May 26, 2026

» Continue to this story on CBCP News

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Philippine senate praised former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war (2016-2022), which involved extrajudicial killings, as a “pro-life campaign”—evoking a sharp rebuke from a Philippine cardinal.

“I wonder if he can say this straight to the faces of the thousands of women widowed and children orphaned,” Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan said in response to comments made by Alan Peter Cayetano.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue26 May
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Philip Neri, Priest

Image for Memorial of St. Philip Neri, Priest

Today is the Memorial of St. Philip Neri (1515-1595), who was born in Florence and died in Rome. He lived a spotless childhood in Florence. Later he came to Rome and after living for fifteen years as a pilgrim and hermit was ordained a priest. He gradually gathered around him a group of priests and…

Learn more about this day.

May Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: