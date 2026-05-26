Catholic World News

Philippine cardinal rips politician’s defense of drug war

May 26, 2026

» Continue to this story on CBCP News

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Philippine senate praised former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war (2016-2022), which involved extrajudicial killings, as a “pro-life campaign”—evoking a sharp rebuke from a Philippine cardinal.

“I wonder if he can say this straight to the faces of the thousands of women widowed and children orphaned,” Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan said in response to comments made by Alan Peter Cayetano.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!