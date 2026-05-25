Catholic World News

Pope commemorates 100th anniversary of crowning of Marian image in Toledo, Spain

May 25, 2026

In a Latin-language letter, Pope Leo XIV recalled the upcoming 100th anniversary of the crowning of the image of the Virgen del Sagrario (Virgin of the Tabernacle) in the Primatial Metropolitan Cathedral in Toledo, Spain.

The Pontiff also named Archbishop Alejandro Arellano Cedillo, C.O.R.C., the dean of the Roman Rota, as his special envoy to the commemoration, which will take place on May 30.

Referring to the Reconquista, Pope Leo wrote that the cathedral, “a monument of ancestral piety and liberality,” was built “after the famous city had once again acquired Christian freedom.”

In his letter, dated May 1 and released May 23, Pope Leo also expressed the hope that the people of Toledo and all of Spain “may never depart from the faith of their ancestors towards God, and their filial devotion to His most sweet Mother, which, in our own times, may they emulate even more ardently.”

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