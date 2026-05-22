Catholic World News

Nigerian archbishop encourages faithful to forgive attackers

May 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Stating that “vengeance is for God,” a Nigerian archbishop encouraged the faithful to forgive the perpetrators of recent attacks.

“I know they are hurting and traumatized, but as children of God and people of faith, I want to encourage the victims of this violence, both those of Palm Sunday and the recent killings in Gassa, to embrace forgiveness rather than seeking vengeance; vengeance is for God,” Archbishop Matthew Ishaya Audu of Jos said in an interview on May 20.

“God, in his own time, will liberate us from all these killings in our country,” he added.

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