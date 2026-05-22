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Vatican cardinal warns against AI ‘deepfakes’

May 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education warned against AI “deepfakes” as he spoke at a Vatican conference on artificial intelligence.

“When a deepfake lends a personʼs face to words they have never spoken ... it is the very grammar of the human encounter that is altered,” said Cardinal Jose Tolentino de Mendonça.

“Technology that exploits our need for relationship,” he added, “can not only have painful consequences on the destiny of individuals, but it can also damage the social, cultural, and political fabric of societies.”

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