Catholic World News

Leading EU bishops criticize populism following papal audience

May 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Following a papal audience on May 21, the president and vice president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) criticized populism.

Bishop Mariano Crociata of Latina-Terracina-Sezze-Priverno (Italy), COMECE’s president, said that the EU “is weakened by the lack of unity, also as a result of populism.” Bishop Czeslaw Kozon of Copenhagen (Denmark), COMECE’s vice president, said that “the issue of immigration has existed for several decades and is well known, but what appears relatively new is the way populism uses it, transforming it into an alleged threat to many societies.”

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