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Be faithful to Augustinian values and America’s founding principles, Pope tells Villanova graduates

May 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV, an alumnus of Villanova University, sent a message to the Augustinian university’s class of 2026.

“You will have the challenge and the opportunity to make a big difference, if you carry with you those Augustinian values of Veritas, Unitas, Caritas” (Truth, Unity, Charity), Pope Leo wrote.

The Pope added:

This being the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, I would invite you to recall in a special way the guiding principles of the foundations of our nation: “We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all [people] are created equal; that they are endowed by our Creator with certain inalienable rights, and among those are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”



May the graduates of 2026 always be faithful to the guiding light that has been so important for these 250 years.

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