Catholic World News

Pope Leo recalls St. John Paul’s encyclical on Holy Spirit, greets sports ethics movement

May 21, 2026

At the conclusion of his May 20 general audience, Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to Dominum et Vivificantem (Lord and Giver of Life), Pope St. John Paul II’s encyclical letter on the Holy Spirit.

“Forty years ago, Saint John Paul II published the encyclical Dominum et Vivificantem, in which he recalled that the Holy Spirit is the ‘Light of hearts’ and allows us to ‘call good and evil by name,’“ Pope Leo said to Polish-speaking pilgrims.

“As we await Pentecost, let us ask the Spirit of God to awaken human consciences with his gifts, to turn them away from injustice, violence and war, and to renew the face of the earth,” the Pope added.

The Pontiff also greeted members of the Movimento dell’etica nello sport (Movement of Ethics in Sport).

“I warmly welcome the participants in the event promoted by the Movement of Ethics in Sport, and I thank the young athletes who have produced an essay inspired by their sporting activities,” Pope Leo said. “Dear friends, you have a noble mission: to guard the soul of sport. Remember that the real goal is not material victory, but respect for the opponent, loyalty in the game, and the inclusion of everyone.”

The Vatican did not include these remarks of the Pontiff in its English translation of his remarks.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!