Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper laments ‘veil of silence’ over Gaza

May 21, 2026

The Vatican newspaper lamented what it characterized as the “veil of silence” over Gaza.

“The inhabitants of Gaza are not safe,” staff journalist Beatrice Guarrera wrote in a prominent front-page article in its May 20 edition. “Men, women, and children have continued to live in dire conditions for over two years: the majority of the population is displaced.”

Guarrera added:

While the eyes of the world are fixed on other conflicts, in Gaza, over two million people live and suffer, no longer making headlines. A veil of silence seems to have descended upon the international media, which speaks little of Gaza, where, in the meantime, people continue to die. At least 880 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since the truce agreement in the Strip came into effect last October.

In describing the suffering in Gaza, Guarrera cited a recent report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“In Gaza, 98% of the water is unfit for consumption, 89% of water infrastructure is severely damaged or destroyed, and there is no fuel to power the pumping stations,” she concluded.

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