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USCCB president laments shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego

May 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) expressed “profound sorrow and prayerful solidarity” following the Islamic Center of San Diego shooting, which left five dead, including the two perpetrators.

“We stand with Chief Imam Taha Hassane, the entire Muslim community, and all who mourn in the wake of this senseless violence, affirming our shared commitment to the dignity of every human life and the rejection of hatred in all its forms,” said Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City.

Archbishop Coakley added:

In moments such as these, we are reminded of the call to be instruments of peace; as Pope Leo XIV has said, ‘Where violence wounds the human family, compassion and unity must be our steadfast reply.’ May God console the grieving, strengthen the injured, and guide us all toward greater understanding, justice, and peace.

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