Catholic World News

Leading Mexican bishop pleads with government to protect people from organized crime

May 19, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: At a walk for peace that included Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament, the president of the Mexican Bishops’ Conference pleaded with government officials to provide the security needed to protect people from organized crime.

Bishop Ramón Castro of Cuernavaca said on May 16 that “governing means not refusing to take up the responsibility of guaranteeing the security and well-being of every person within the territory entrusted to them.”

Referring to a crime-ridden town, Bishop Castro added:

Our heartfelt plea without mincing words is that Huautla not be left all alone; that the government do its job to help the mothers searching [for their disappeared children] an effort which they rightly deserve; that transport workers be afforded security; that thousands upon thousands of merchants—micro, small, and medium-sized alike—be able to work without having to pay protection money; and that our young people be provided with real alternatives: quality education, decent jobs, and personal safety, so that organized crime is not the only door open to them.

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