Catholic World News

In Philippines, man accused of posing as priest seeks reconciliation with Church

May 19, 2026

A Philippine layman accused of posing as a priest met with his local archbishop and sought forgiveness for his actions, less than a week after the prelate issued a public warning about his activities.

The layman had joined a non-Catholic community, according to the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro, and has now “expressed his desire to return to full communion with the Roman Catholic Church as a layperson,” the Philippine bishops’ news agency reported.

 

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Tue19 May
Easter

Tuesday of the Seventh Week of Easter

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Today the Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Peter Celestine (Pope Celestine V) (1210-1294), who was born in Isneria, Abruzzi, Italy as Pietro del Morrone and retired into the desert as a hermit when he was only 20. His virtues soon drew disciples around him. This was the origin of the branch of…

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