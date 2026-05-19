In Philippines, man accused of posing as priest seeks reconciliation with Church
May 19, 2026
A Philippine layman accused of posing as a priest met with his local archbishop and sought forgiveness for his actions, less than a week after the prelate issued a public warning about his activities.
The layman had joined a non-Catholic community, according to the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro, and has now “expressed his desire to return to full communion with the Roman Catholic Church as a layperson,” the Philippine bishops’ news agency reported.
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Further information:
- Man accused of posing as priest seeks reconciliation with Catholic Church (CBCP News, 5/13/26)
- CDO archdiocese warns vs man posing as priest (CBCP News, 5/8/26)
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