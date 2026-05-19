Catholic World News

In Philippines, man accused of posing as priest seeks reconciliation with Church

May 19, 2026

A Philippine layman accused of posing as a priest met with his local archbishop and sought forgiveness for his actions, less than a week after the prelate issued a public warning about his activities.

The layman had joined a non-Catholic community, according to the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro, and has now “expressed his desire to return to full communion with the Roman Catholic Church as a layperson,” the Philippine bishops’ news agency reported.

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