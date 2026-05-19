Catholic World News

Italian president hails Pope Leo’s commitment to peace

May 19, 2026

Italian President Sergio Mattarella hailed Pope Leo’s commitment to peace in a message to the Pontiff marking the first anniversary of his inauguration Mass.

“The appeals of Your Holiness for arms to be silenced and for the reasons for justice and dialogue to be re-established everywhere give rise to hope and reassure those who, without distinction of religious confession or culture, are disturbed by the superficiality with which war is threatened today and sometimes carried out, with tragic consequences and unacceptable human costs,” President Mattarella wrote on May 18.

“In the face of the spread of abuse and violence, Your Holiness invites us to consider peace ‘an arduous but possible good,’ inspiring points of reflection and concrete daily conduct,” the Italian president added.

President Mattarella also offered Pope Leo “heartfelt thanks for your thoughtful expressions of closeness to the Italian people, who look forward with joy and unanimous affection to welcoming you on the occasion of your forthcoming pastoral visits to our country.”

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