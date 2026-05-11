Catholic World News

USCCB pro-life chairman backs Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act

May 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities lent his support to the Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act and thanked the legislation’s sponsors, Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

“We have consistently called for the separation of abortion from the Title X family planning program, but organizations like Planned Parenthood, despite performing hundreds of thousands of abortions every year, continue to receive millions of dollars in taxpayer money annually,” Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, Ohio, wrote in a May 8 letter. “This legislation would build upon Congress’s efforts to end access to taxpayer funding for one of the nation’s largest abortion providers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!