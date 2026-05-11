Catholic World News

Report: 217 churches have been destroyed in Nigerian diocese

May 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on Premium Times (Abuja)

CWN Editor's Note: Since last September, attacks on communities in Nigeria’s Taraba State (map) have left “scores killed, maimed and injured,” Bishop Mark Maigida Nzukwein of Wakuri said in a statement, as reported in the Abuja-based Premium Times.

“The records of the diocese show that over 98,000 persons have been displaced, including 16 priests, while 217 churches have been completely destroyed,” the statement continued. “Residences of eight priests have also been destroyed, and more than 100 persons have been reportedly killed.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Mon11 May
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The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Francis di Girolamo (1642-1716) (also known as Francis de Geronimo), a Jesuit priest from Italy who spent most of his life working as a rural missionary in the countryside near Naples. He died in 1716. His sermons were short but vigorous, and he touched many…

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