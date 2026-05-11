Catholic World News

‘No accountability’ for Israeli settlers’ attacks on Palestinian Christians, activist says

May 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A Palestinian Christian human rights advocate told Vatican News that Israeli settlers in the West Bank need “to be held accountable for their violence” against Palestinian Christians and other Palestinians.

“What is really empowering these settlers is the policy of the Israeli government,” said Ihab Hassan, who documents attacks on Palestinian Christians. The activist also discussed a new initiative, Save West Bank Christians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon11 May
Easter

Monday of the Sixth Week of Easter; Minor Rogation Day

Image for Monday of the Sixth Week of Easter; <em>Minor Rogation Day</em>

The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Francis di Girolamo (1642-1716) (also known as Francis de Geronimo), a Jesuit priest from Italy who spent most of his life working as a rural missionary in the countryside near Naples. He died in 1716. His sermons were short but vigorous, and he touched many…

Learn more about this day.

May Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: