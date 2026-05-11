Catholic World News

‘No accountability’ for Israeli settlers’ attacks on Palestinian Christians, activist says

May 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A Palestinian Christian human rights advocate told Vatican News that Israeli settlers in the West Bank need “to be held accountable for their violence” against Palestinian Christians and other Palestinians.

“What is really empowering these settlers is the policy of the Israeli government,” said Ihab Hassan, who documents attacks on Palestinian Christians. The activist also discussed a new initiative, Save West Bank Christians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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