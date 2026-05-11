Catholic World News

Haiti’s PM meets with Pontiff; Cardinal Parolin offers Mass for peace

May 11, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé of Haiti, a Caribbean nation that has suffered years of armed strife.

Following the audience, which took place on May 9, Prime Minister Fils-Aimé met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

“During the cordial talks, held at the Secretariat of State, appreciation was expressed for the good relations between the Holy See and Haiti,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement. “Mention was then made of the precious contribution the Church offers the country at this particular time.”

The statement concluded:

The conversation continued with a discussion of current issues in Haiti, such as the socio-political situation and challenges in relation to humanitarian matters, migration and security. Reference was also made to the necessary contribution of the international community in addressing the present difficulties.

Later that afternoon, in the Sforza Chapel of the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, Cardinal Parolin celebrated a Mass for peace in Haiti. The prime minister attended the Mass.

“God hears the cry of all victims of injustice and misery who, throughout the world, lift up their supplications to Him,” Cardinal Parolin preached, as he called for the “reconstruction of institutions and the implementation of every means to guarantee citizens a life of dignity.”

The Caribbean nation of 11.8 million (map) is 94% Christian (66% Catholic) and 3% spiritist.

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