Catholic World News

Abortion kills babies and wounds women, Irish bishop preaches

May 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: Preaching at a Mass that preceded Ireland’s March for Life, a bishop who leads two Irish dioceses said that abortion kills babies and wounds women.

Bishop Kevin Doran of Achonry and of Elphin preached:

The truth of the matter is that abortion not only kills babies; it also wounds women in the depth of their being (and judging by the way the present law is framed, society has no interest in even asking them what led them to make this choice); it leaves communities denuded of the joyful laughter of children, and the creative energy of youth. Abortion wiped out the equivalent of 1,000 primary school classes in the past five years.



It does untold moral and spiritual damage to all who promote it or who participate in it, precisely because it flies in the face of truth.

“Notwithstanding the obstacles placed in our path, we need to find new ways of offering life-affirming support to women who are in crisis during pregnancy or after the birth of a child,” Bishop Doran added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!