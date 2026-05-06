Catholic World News

Egyptian court fails to grant Easter holiday

May 06, 2026

» Continue to this story on ADF International

CWN Editor's Note: An Egyptian court rejected a petition to establish Easter Sunday as a national holiday and ruled that the matter is at the discretion of the prime minister, and not of the judicial system.

“The failure to recognize Easter as an official holiday in the country leaves in place conditions that force Egyptian Christians to choose between participating in Easter worship or facing serious civil, professional, and academic penalties,” stated ADF International, which is offering legal support to plaintiffs in the case.

The North African nation of 112.9 million (map) is 90% Muslim and 9% Christian (primarily Coptic Orthodox); Islam is the state religion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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