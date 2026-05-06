Catholic World News

Legionaries’ new leader says he wishes to ‘move this congregation forward’

May 06, 2026

The new general director of the Legionaries of Christ said in an interview that he wishes “to help the Church with my priesthood to move this congregation forward, because the congregation can also contribute and give much to the Church in evangelization.”

Father Carlos Gutiérrez López, L.C., also discussed the scandal involving the institute’s founder.

Founded in 1941, the institute has 113 religious houses and 1,309 members, 1,036 of whom are priests, according to the Annuario Pontificio. In 2006, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith consigned its founder, Father Marcial Maciel, L.C. (1920-2008), to a life of prayer and penance following numerous allegations of sexual abuse.

“Since we began facing this reality, although it was very painful, it also opened our eyes: there was a lot of work to do,” said Father Gutiérrez López. “In recent years we have been working hard to meet standards, following the documents issued by the Church, collaborating with canonical and civil authorities. We have been putting a certain order in place so we can attend to and respond to the needs of victims and provide comprehensive care in different areas”

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