Catholic World News

Iceland’s president meets with Pontiff

May 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received President Halla Tómasdóttir of Iceland on May 4.

Following the audience, President Tómasdóttir met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. The parties discussed the “positive contribution of the local Church to the promotion of the common good of society and particularly of young people,” according to a Vatican press release, as well as regional and international issues.

The nation of 367,000 is 87% Christian; Lutheranism is the state religion.

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