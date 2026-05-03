Catholic World News

Pope encourages Rosary during May, recalls World Press Freedom Day

May 03, 2026

At the conclusion of his Regina Caeli address today, Pope Leo XIV encouraged the praying of the Rosary during the Marian month of May and recalled World Press Freedom Day.

“The month of May has begun: throughout the Church, the joy of gathering in the name of Mary, our Mother, is renewed, especially by praying the Rosary together,” Pope Leo told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “We relive the experience of those days between Jesus’ Ascension and Pentecost, when the disciples gathered in the upper room to invoke the Holy Spirit.”

“Mary Most Holy remained in their midst, her heart keeping watch over the fire that animated the prayer of all,” the Pope continued. “I entrust my intentions to you, particularly for communion within the Church and for peace in the world.”

Pope Leo added:

Today marks World Press Freedom Day, promoted by UNESCO. Unfortunately, this right is often violated—sometimes blatantly, sometimes in more subtle ways. Let us remember the many journalists and reporters who have fallen victim to wars and violence.

The Pontiff then greeted various groups of pilgrims before wishing everyone a happy Sunday.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!