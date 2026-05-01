Catholic World News

Justice Department: Biden administration ‘demonstrated anti-Christian bias throughout the federal government’

May 01, 2026

The U.S. Department of Justice released a new report, “Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias within the Federal Government,” that found that “the Biden Administration’s prosecutions, policies, and practices demonstrated anti-Christian bias throughout the federal government.”

In its 14 key findings, the report charged that the Biden administration

“pursued aggressive prosecutions against non-violent, pro life, Christian demonstrators under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act but responded less aggressively to violent attacks against pregnancy resource centers”

“investigated, monitored, tracked, and scrutinized traditional Catholics who had engaged in no criminal misconduct”

“investigated churches because of what their pastors preached and Christian organizations because they applied biblical teachings to daily life”

“focused its enforcement actions against Christian universities, levying enormous fines that dwarfed the penalties for Larry Nassar’s and Jerry Sandusky’s sexual assaults”

“was one of the loudest supporters of a congressional proposal that would eliminate religious protections for Christians and other religions that hold traditional social values”

“tried to mandate the adoption of its views on sexual orientation and gender ideology, with limited religious exceptions”

“took multiple steps to prevent Christian families from living out their religious beliefs”

“took a dismissive approach to conscience rights and religious accommodation rights on the issue of abortion”

“sidelined Christians in favor of their preferred constituencies”

“ignored human rights crises that affected Christians”

“denied Christians and faith-based organizations equal access to government services, benefits, and programs”

“often functionally penalized Christians who sought to exercise their religious rights”

“regulated and suppressed religious speech that it did not like and curtailed Christians’ ability to jointly worship and study the Bible”

The report was prepared by the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias, chaired by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

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