Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader reflects on Chernobyl disaster, warns world is at ‘dangerous precipice’

May 01, 2026

The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church warned in a recent address that the world is “at a dangerous precipice where human pride and irresponsibility can lead to new disasters” reminiscent of the Chernobyl disaster.

“This catastrophe was not just a technical error—it was a consequence of the spiritual blindness of the Soviet system which placed ideology above human life, and illusory greatness above truth and moral responsibility,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk said as he marked the fortieth anniversary of the worst nuclear accident in history.

“The experience of Chornobyl teaches us that mankind cannot arbitrarily and with impunity rule over God’s world,” Major Archbishop Shevchuk continued. “The catastrophe reminds us of our common responsibility for all of God’s creation, for the environment.”

The prelate added:

We must recognize that the abuse of the Creator’s gifts—air and water pollution, depletion of the earth, destruction of nature, wasteful use of energy and resources—is a sin against God, against our neighbor and future generations. We mark the current anniversary of Chornobyl in the conditions of a full-scale war that destroys not only human lives, but also God’s creation—land, water and forests, turning them into a disaster zone. The enemy uses civilian nuclear infrastructure as a tool of blackmail. The occupation of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant at the beginning of the invasion and the constant threat at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant indicate that not everyone has learned the lessons of the past. The world has once again found itself at a dangerous precipice where human pride and irresponsibility can lead to new disasters. In this context, we call on the international community to take decisive action to prevent the repetition of a tragedy that could surpass the events of 1986.

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