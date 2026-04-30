Catholic World News

EU leader, Pope discuss Middle East, Africa

April 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office announced that Pope Leo XIV spoke by telephone on April 29 with António Costa, president of the European Council.

According to the statement, the parties discussed the Middle East, “with particular attention given to the West Bank in the State of Palestine and the situation of Christians in southern Lebanon,” and the Pope’s recent apostolic journey to Africa, “emphasizing the importance of interreligious dialogue, the promotion of peace and support for the continent’s most disadvantaged communities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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