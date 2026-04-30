Catholic World News

Priest attacked during Bangladesh parish robbery

April 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Daily Star (Dhaka)

CWN Editor's Note: A missionary priest in Bangladesh was attacked during the nighttime robbery of his parish in Dhaka, the nation’s capital and largest city.

Father Subash Gomes, O.M.I., was hospitalized, and his passport stolen.

The South Asian nation of 170 million (map)--the world’s eighth most populous—is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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