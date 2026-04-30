Catholic World News

Retired Belgian bishop disciplined for mishandling abuse case

April 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Namur, Belgium, confirmed that the Vatican imposed disciplinary measures on a retired bishop in 2021 for mishandling an abuse case.

Bishop Rémy Vancottem, who governed the diocese from 2010 to 2019, is not permitted to celebrate Mass publicly or to participate in bodies of the episcopal conference.

The diocese statement followed the publication of an article in Humo, a Dutch-Belgian magazine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Thu30 April
Easter

Thursday of the Fourth Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of St. Pius V, Pope and Religious

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Today is the Optional Memorial of St. Pius V (1504-1572). He joined the Dominicans at the age of fourteen; he was sixty-two when he was elected Pope. His reign, though short, was one of the most fruitful of the sixteenth century. To Protestantism, which had proclaimed the Reformation, St. Pius replied by…

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