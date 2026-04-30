Catholic World News

Retired Belgian bishop disciplined for mishandling abuse case

April 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Namur, Belgium, confirmed that the Vatican imposed disciplinary measures on a retired bishop in 2021 for mishandling an abuse case.

Bishop Rémy Vancottem, who governed the diocese from 2010 to 2019, is not permitted to celebrate Mass publicly or to participate in bodies of the episcopal conference.

The diocese statement followed the publication of an article in Humo, a Dutch-Belgian magazine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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