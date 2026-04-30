Catholic World News

Pope Leo upholds St. Catherine of Siena as example for young people and the sick

April 30, 2026

Pope Leo XIV upheld St. Catherine of Siena as a model for young people and the sick to emulate.

“The Liturgy today celebrates Saint Catherine of Siena, Dominican Virgin and Doctor of the Church,” Pope Leo said at the conclusion of his April 29 general audience. “Dear young people, be in love with Christ, as Catherine was, in order to follow him with enthusiasm and fidelity.”

“Dear sick people, immerse your sufferings in the mystery of love of the Blood of the Redeemer, contemplated with special devotion by the Sienese saint,” he continued. “And you, dear newlyweds, with your mutual love may be a sign of Christ’s love for the Church.”

The Vatican omitted the Pontiff’s words from its English translation of his remarks.

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