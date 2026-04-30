Catholic World News

Pope laments Colombia violence, recalls Poland’s clergy martyrs of World War II

April 30, 2026

Pope Leo XIV called for peace in Colombia amid escalating pre-election violence in the South American nation.

“With sorrow and concern, I have learned of the tragic situation of violence afflicting the southwestern region of Colombia, which has caused a grave loss of human life,” Pope Leo said to Spanish-speaking pilgrims at the conclusion of his April 29 general audience. “I express my closeness in prayer to the victims and their families, and I urge everyone to reject any form of violence and to choose decisively the path of peace.”

Addressing Polish-speaking pilgrims, Pope Leo said:

Today, on the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp at Dachau, you are commemorating the Day of the Martyrdom of the Polish Clergy during World War II. Invoke the intercession of the bishops, priests, and seminarians [who were] martyrs of the totalitarian regimes of the 20th century. May they intercede especially for young people, that they may courageously respond to God’s call.

The Vatican omitted the Pontiff’s words from its English translation of his remarks at the audience.

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