Catholic World News

Jerusalem cardinal emphasizes centrality of liturgy, prayer amid war

April 29, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a letter entitled “They returned to Jerusalem with great joy,” the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem emphasized the centrality of the liturgy and prayer amid war.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, O.F.M., said that “we must therefore keep the liturgy and prayer at the center of the life of our communities. Not just prayers for peace—which also need to be promoted—but prayer as a constant and enduring atmosphere of life, giving shape to our days, our weeks, our communities.”

“I am thinking in particular of the Liturgy of the Hours prayed in community, of lectio divina, of Eucharistic adoration: not practices for specialists, but simple and profound expressions of the Church’s prayer, capable of inserting our daily life—with all its fears and expectations—into a living relationship with God,” he continued. “Let us make prayer the beating heart of our parishes, our families, our schools.”

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