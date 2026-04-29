Catholic World News

Number of Catholic weddings in Ireland falls by half in 10 years

April 29, 2026

» Continue to this story on Central Statistics Office

CWN Editor's Note: The number of Catholic weddings in Ireland fell by almost 51% between 2014 and 2024, from 13,071 to 6,425, the nation’s Central Statistics Office reported on April 28.

Civil marriages (6,743) are now more popular than Catholic weddings. Humanist, Spiritualist Union of Ireland, and OneSpirit ceremonies are the next most popular options; only 1% of wedding ceremonies take place in the Church of Ireland (Anglican).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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