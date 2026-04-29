Catholic World News

Azerbaijan’s government demolishes Armenian cathedral

April 29, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The government of Azerbaijan, a nation that is 97% Muslim, destroyed the Holy Mother of God Cathedral, an Armenian Apostolic cathedral in Stepanakert.

Stepanakert is a city in Nagorno-Karabakh, an historic Armenian enclave in Azerbaijan that Armenians call Artsakh.

“It is obvious that the Azerbaijani government continues to target Armenian Christian holy sites with the aim of erasing the Armenian trace from Artsakh,” the Armenian Apostolic Church said in a statement. “This state-level vandalism once again proves that Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy has not changed.”

The Armenian Apostolic Church (CNEWA profile) is among the Oriental Orthodox churches that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

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