Catholic World News

2 priests ordained in Laos, a nation with 20 priests

April 28, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The vicar apostolic of Savannakhet, Laos, ordained two Redemptorists to the priesthood on April 22 in Thakhek, a city of 90,000.

Twenty priests minister to 53,000 Catholics in Laos. The Southeast Asian nation of 8.1 million (map), a Communist state, is 54% Buddhist and 3% Christian, with 41% adhering to ethnic religions.

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