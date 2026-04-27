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Cardinal Koch: The witness of martyrs is essential to the Church’s life

April 27, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a message to an ecumenical commemoration of the anniversary of the Armenian genocide, Cardinal Kurt Koch said that the witness of martyrs is essential to the life of the Church.

The prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity said that the Armenian martyrs are members of a “common martyrology” that transcends ecclesial divisions. Cardinal Koch also recalled the persecuted Christians of today.

The commemoration took place on April 23 at the Basilica of St. Bartholomew on the Island.

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Mon27 April
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Today is the traditional feast of Our Lady of Montserrat. Monserrat is located in the region of Catalonia in Spain. Legend relates that the original sculpture was carved by St. Luke and brought to Montserrat by St. Peter in 50 A.D. St. Ignatius of Loyola, a former Crusader, decided to become a missionary…

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