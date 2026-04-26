Catholic World News

Pope ordains 10 priests, offers 3 secrets of priestly life

April 26, 2026

Pope Leo XIV ordained ten deacons to the priesthood during a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica this morning (booklet, video) and offered three secrets of priestly life in his homily.

“The vocation of these our brothers invites us to reflect upon the priest’s service, which is a ministry of communion,” Pope Leo preached. “‘Life in abundance,’ in fact, comes to us in a deeply personal encounter with the person of the Son, but it immediately opens our eyes to our brothers and sisters who are already experiencing, or who are still seeking, the ‘power to become children of God’ (Jn 1:12).”

“This is one secret for the life of the priest,” the Pope said. “Dear ordinands, the deeper your bond with Christ, the more radical your belonging to all of humanity.”

The second secret of priestly life is “we must not be frightened by reality.” The Pope explained:

in the Gospel that was proclaimed (Jn 10:1–10), Jesus refers to aggressive figures and actions: strangers, thieves, and robbers who disregard boundaries and intrude between him and those he loves. They come, Jesus says, “only to steal and kill and destroy” (v. 10). Their voices are different from his own, and are unrecognizable (cf. v. 5). The Lord’s words are full of realism. He knows the cruelty of the world, where he walks with us. With his words, he evokes not only forms of physical aggression, but above all of spiritual aggression. This does not, however, deter him from giving up his life. Denunciation does not become renunciation; danger does not lead to flight ... It is the Lord of life who calls us. May the ministry entrusted to you, dear brothers, convey the peace of those who know that they are safe, even amid dangers.

The third secret about which the Pope preached is “you are a channel, not a filter.”

The Pope commented, “Today more than ever, especially when statistics seem to indicate a divide between people and the Church, keep the door open! Let people in, and be prepared to go out.”

He added:

Many believe they already know what lies beyond the threshold. They carry memories with them, perhaps from a distant past. Often, there is something within them that is alive and has not died out; this draws them in. Other times, however, there is something else within them that still bleeds and repels them. The Lord knows, and he waits. Be a reflection of his patience and tenderness. You belong to everyone and are for everyone! Let this be the fundamental purpose of your mission: to keep the threshold open and direct others to it, without using too many words.

“Dear brothers, go out and discover culture, people and life! Marvel at the things that God makes grow without our having sown them,” the Pope said. “The people you will serve as priests—lay faithful and families, young and old, children and the sick—inhabit pastures that you must come to know.”

Pope Leo concluded:

At times it will seem to you that you lack the necessary maps. But the Good Shepherd has them; listen to his very familiar voice. So many people today feel lost! Many feel they can no longer find their bearings. In this regard, there is no more precious testimony than this: “He makes me lie down in green pastures; he leads me beside still waters; he restores my soul. He leads me in right paths for his name’s sake” (Ps 23:2–3). His name is Jesus: “God saves”! You are witnesses to this. “Surely, goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life” (Ps 23:6). Dear brothers, sisters, and young people: may it be so!

The Pontiff celebrated the Mass in Italian, with Latin Gregorian chants; the Mass lasted for over two hours. Four of the men ordained to the priesthood attended the Pontifical Roman Major Seminary; four attended the Neocatechumenal Way’s Redemptoris Mater Seminary; and two were formed at other seminaries not listed in the booklet for the Mass.

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