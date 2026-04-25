Catholic World News

Cardinal Leo urges Canadian PM to reject expansion of assisted suicide

April 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Frank Leo of Toronto called upon Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and members of Parliament to reject the expansion of assisted suicide to the mentally ill.

“Our Catholic faith opposes the taking of any life and it is with great disappointment and anguish that we have seen our country expand [assisted suicide] at a rapid and alarming rate,” Cardinal Leo wrote, as he called for “instead prioriz[ing] investments in palliative care, mental health support and resources for those who are increasingly marginalized and isolated, especially seniors and Canadians living with disabilities.”

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Sat25 April
Easter

Feast of St. Mark, Evangelist; Major Rogation Day

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Today is the Feast of St. Mark, the Evangelist, the author of the second Gospel, was the son of Mary whose house at Jerusalem was the meeting place of Christians, where St. Peter sough refuge after having been freed from prison. He was baptized and instructed by St. Peter. He accompanied St. Paul and his…

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