Catholic World News

McCarrick accuser receives ‘high six-figure’ settlement

April 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on NJ Advance Media

CWN Editor's Note: A 67-year-old man who accused the late Theodore McCarrick of abusing him from 1982 to about 2000 has received a settlement from the Archdiocese of Newark and the Diocese of Metuchen. James Grein’s attorney said that the settlement was in the “high six figures.”

Grein also alleged that McCarrick brought him to meet with Pope St. John Paul II at the Vatican in 1988 and that he quietly told the Pope that McCarrick had been abusing him.

“We express our deep sorrow for the pain endured by survivors and their families, and we commend the courage of those who come forward to share their experiences,” the Archdiocese of Newark said in a statement. “The resolution of this matter reflects a mutual agreement to avoid prolonged litigation and to allow all parties to move forward.”

Appointed a cardinal in 2001, McCarrick (1930-2025) was auxiliary bishop of New York (1977-1981), bishop of Metuchen (1981-1986), archbishop of Newark (1986-2000), and archbishop of Washington (2001-2006). He was laicized in 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!