Catholic World News

Mozambique’s bishops warn of ‘politics of manipulation’

April 25, 2026

In a wide-ranging statement issued at the conclusion of their spring meeting, the bishops of Mozambique (map) warned that “discouragement and distrust” in the nation “pave the way for a politics of manipulation.”

The bishops spoke “of a nation where social vulnerabilities are starkly evident; consequently, they are called to be an ever-greater sign of hope—a hope and reconciliation that spring from the Gospel and translate into a concrete presence alongside the people,” Vatican News reported in the summary of the bishops’ statement.

The bishops also expressed sorrow over “natural disasters, the conflict in Cabo Delgado, international instability, and their consequences—notably rising poverty, declining educational quality, a shortage of basic medicines in hospitals, deteriorating roads, and the disillusionment of many young people.”

The prelates appealed to the faithful to “use their political and civic engagement—inspired by the Social Doctrine of the Church—to contribute ever more to social reconciliation and inclusive dialogue, and to foster a concrete hope capable of touching the actual lives of individuals and communities.”

Located in Southeast Africa, the nation of 34.2 million is 57% Christian (32% Catholic), 18% Muslim, and 24% ethnic religionist.

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