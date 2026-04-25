Catholic World News

Pope Leo: ‘The Church teaches that the death penalty is inadmissible’

April 25, 2026

Citing Pope Francis’s 2018 revision of a paragraph of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV said that “the Church teaches that ‘the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person.’“

The Pontiff made his remarks in a video message to “A Beacon of Light in Darkness,” an April 24 event at DePaul University marking the fifteenth anniversary of the abolition of the death penalty in Illinois.

“The Catholic Church has consistently taught that each human life, from the moment of conception until natural death, is sacred and deserves to be protected,” Pope Leo said. “Indeed, the right to life is the very foundation of every other human right. For this reason, only when a society safeguards the sanctity of human life will it flourish and prosper.”

“In this regard, we affirm that the dignity of the person is not lost even after very serious crimes are committed,” the Pope continued. “Furthermore, effective systems of detention can be and have been developed that protect citizens while at the same time do not completely deprive those who are guilty of the possibility of redemption.”

Pope Leo added:

This is why Pope Francis and my recent predecessors repeatedly insisted that the common good can be safeguarded and the requirements of justice can be met without recourse to capital punishment. Consequently, the Church teaches that “the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person.”

The Pope also offered his “support to those who advocate for the abolition of the death penalty in the United States of America and around the world. I pray that your efforts will lead to a greater acknowledgement of the dignity of every person, and will inspire others to work for the same just cause.”

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