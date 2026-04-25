Catholic World News

Background: World Day of Prayer for Vocations

April 25, 2026

On April 26, the Fourth Sunday of Easter, the Church commemorates the 63rd World Day of Prayer for Vocations.

The message for the day, issued by Pope Leo on March 16, is entitled “The Interior Discovery of God’s Gift.” Following an introduction, the message has four brief sections: “The Way of Beauty,” “Mutual Awareness,” “Trust,” and “Maturation.”

Pope St. Paul VI instituted the day of prayer in 1964 and placed it on the Sunday on which the Gospel of the Good Shepherd is read at Mass.

“The problem of having a sufficient number of priests,” Pope Paul stated in his message for the 1st World Day of Prayer for Vocations, “has an immediate impact on all of the faithful: not simply because they depend on it for the religious future of Christian society, but also because this problem is the precise and inescapable indicator of the vitality of faith and love of individual parish and diocesan communities, and the evidence of the moral health of Christian families.”

“Wherever numerous vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life are to be found, that is where people are living the Gospel with generosity,” he added.

Past papal messages for the World Day of Prayer for Vocations, written by Pope St. Paul VI, Pope St. John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI, and Pope Francis, are found on the Vatican website.

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