Catholic World News

Jury awards $16M in abuse case against Oakland diocese

April 24, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A California jury found the Diocese of Oakland liable for abuse committed by a former priest in the 1970s and awarded $16 million to one of his victims.

The former priest, Stephen Kiesle, was first convicted of abuse in 1978 and laicized in 1987. The diocese declared bankruptcy in 2023.

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