Catholic World News

Appeals court upholds posting of Ten Commandments in Texas classrooms

April 24, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a 9-8 decision, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the constitutionality of a Texas law that requires the posting of the Ten Commandments in public school classroooms.

The law “does not tell churches or synagogues or mosques what to believe or how to worship or whom to employ as priests, rabbis, or imams,” Judge Kyle Duncan, appointed to the bench by President Donald Trump, wrote in his majority opinion. “It punishes no one who rejects the Ten Commandments, no matter the reason.”

“To Plaintiffs, merely exposing children to religious language is enough to make the displays engines of coercive indoctrination,” Judge Duncan continued. “We disagree.”

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